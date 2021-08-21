Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Assistance Available for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

By Bonnie Ralston
alleghenymountainradio.org
 8 days ago

According to a press release from Virginia Cooperative Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers. The USDA is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of the USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by the Farm Service Agency in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of January 1 and December 1, 2020, compared to the period of January 1 and December 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.

www.alleghenymountainradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesting#The Timber#Timber Harvesters#Pathh#The Farm Service Agency#The U S Forest Service#Fsa#Usda Service Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturewnax.com

USDA Announces Dairy Donation Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program. It’s part of the pandemic assistance announced in March. South Dakota Dairy Producer’s Association President Marv Post says he’s glad to see the Ag Department come out with this because it has benefits for both consumers and producers and meets a real need of those who are lacking nutrition in their diets.
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

USDA offers updated support to farmers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Farmers in need of financial assistance can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 through the United States Department of Agriculture. The relief program can help farmers make up for money lost during the pandemic. “It basically has helped them by providing revenue to the...
Agriculturearizonadailyindependent.com

Rio Rico Produce Company Pays Reparations

WASHINGTON, DC – Lorex Produce LLC has paid $48,826 in reparations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act to satisfy an order involving unpaid produce transactions. In February, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) imposed sanctions on Lorex and two other Arizona produce businesses for failing...
Congress & Courtskroxam.com

USDA TO OFFER DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS SEED PRODUCERS

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding pandemic relief assistance to include grass seed producers. This follows a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing where Klobuchar secured a commitment from Robert F. Bonnie, nominee for the Under...
AgricultureL'Observateur

USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON– The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the path of Hurricane Ida that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
Agriculturekfgo.com

Governor Walz Waives Trucking Regulations to Support Farmers During Drought

Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 21-30, declaring an emergency and waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers in the safe and efficient transport of livestock, water supplies, and commodities related to livestock feed. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently reported that the hay supply in Minnesota is at its third lowest level since 1950. Without reliable access to good-quality hay or forage, famers and livestock producers have had to adjust their feeding operations to include other commodities such as corn silage, distiller’s grain, and beet pulp.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Contract Producers Eligible for Assistance Under Recent CFAP 2 Update

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is being updated to provide support for contract producers left out of previous relief efforts. Livestock and poultry producers along with producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities will now be eligible for assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) has established October 12 as the deadline to apply or make modifications to existing applications for CFAP 2. The announcement was welcome news to the agricultural industry.
Agriculturekchi.com

USDA Expects Larger Food Price Increases

Food prices, like the prices of so many things, rise each year. The US Department of Agriculture says on average the increase for most food is 2%. USDA Economist Carolyn Chelius says meats are seeing larger increases. Chelius says Beef could increase around 5%. She says others areas are also...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Can USDA reverse the trend on the Conservation Reserve Program?

What a difference a couple of marketing years makes when it comes to the Conservation Reserve Program enrollment. In the fall of 2019, as farmers were struggling with lower commodity prices and an extremely uncertain export outlook, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans for a new CRP signup. It was the first general signup since 2016 and officials expected landowners to sign up for this long-term land-idling program in the largest numbers in at least a decade.
Agriculturecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Ag Departments Announces Organic Certification Cost Share Program

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture is encouraging organic farms and companies that sell, process or package organic agricultural products to apply for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program to offset that expense. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, state officials say the program provides cost-share assistance to...
AgricultureWMDT.com

USDA invests $50M in new agreements for racial justice and equity

DELAWARE- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $50 million dollars in new agreements for racial justice and equity. The money will be used to support historically undeserved farmers and ranchers with climate-smart agriculture and forestry. Through the Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements we’re told it’ll...
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Workshop on Safe Use of Pesticides

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Under the Bharat ka Amrut Mahotsav, a one-day workshop on the "Safe Use of Pesticides and Adoption of Good Agricultural Practices" for the production of Basmati rice was organised at Dayalachack, Kathua on Thursday by the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers welfare in collaboration with Agriculture and processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Applications for mortgage assistance program available

Webb County Commissioners Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina and Cindy Liendo have announced details for the Webb County Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The program is designed to help stabilize low- and moderate-income homeowners who have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and offers up to six months of mortgage assistance.
Congress & Courtswnmufm.org

Senator Stabenow, U.S. Department of Agriculture Announce Dairy Donation Program

WASHINGTON—Senator Debbie Stabenow joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Michigan Milk Producers Association, and Food Council of Michigan to announce the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program. Under the program, eligible dairy organizations will partner with nonprofit food assistance organizations that distribute food to individuals and families...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

CALAMP Assistance Available to California Farmers and Ranchers

The California Agricultural Mediation Program (CALAMP) is a free service aimed at addressing a variety of issues for farmers and ranchers. CALAMP assistance covers a multitude of areas including issues of debt, farm loans, and crop insurance. CALAMP is the official U.S. Department of Agriculture certified agricultural mediation program for California. The mediation services that are offered can help keep working relationships intact and provide an avenue for resolving financial challenges.
Durand, MIArgus Press

Hands-on harvest

DURAND — Fresh fruit and vegetables are now free for the taking in several green spaces throughout downtown Durand, part of a city-driven initiative to eliminate food insecurity, strengthen community and attract more visitors to town. Cucumbers, tomatoes, green beans, lettuce and strawberries are just a few of the fresh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy