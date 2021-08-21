Cancel
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $3.60, as the chase begins

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price triggers a base-on-base pattern with yesterday’s rally above the May high of $2.51. ADA breakout spotlights 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018-2020 secular correction at $3.63. Volume profile has yet to mimic the high levels of commitment and emotion present during the rise off the 2020 lows to...

Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano: Here’s why traders need to brace themselves for a correction

Cardano’s price has been defying the general market trend over the past few days. After recording a 36.3% surge over the past week, the market’s third largest alt was trading at $2.87 at press time. This essentially means that ADA’s price is merely $0.13 shy of the psychological $3 benchmark.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new highs

Cardano (ADA) addresses with a balance greater than $1 million have surged 173% during the latest ADA price rally. Specifically, the ADA/USD exchange rate gained almost 200% after bottoming out at $1.007 on July 20. The pair reached its record high of $3.02 in the previous session, a move that was followed by a 6.42% price correction to $2.73 at the time of writing.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

ADA Price Analysis: ADA Token Price Approaches $3 Resistance

ADA token price manages to sustain above the $2.5 resistance level. The rising EMAs in bullish alignment project a rise in underlying bullishness. The token pair ADA/BTC trades at 0.00005816 BTC with an intraday fall of -1.17%. ADA Token price has seen a massive demand at $1.3 support. In addition,...
Marketsfxempire.com

Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA still holds above $2.46, slow reversal to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD continued to retrace yesterday. Cardano still holds above $2.46 support. Cardano price analysis is bullish today as the market respected the $2.46 support over the last 24 hours after a strong decline yesterday. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to regain some of the loss later today and prepare for another rally higher.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge higher towards the $1825 mark

Gold is extending the rebound while battling $1800. Room to rise towards $1825? XAU/USD awaits key event risks, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. “Investors will look forward to any hints on the taper timing from Powell, although the Delta covid variant concerns have recently watered down the hawkish bets.”. “Gold traders...
BusinessFXStreet.com

XAU/USD Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell

Metals rose sharply after Powell’s speech amid a decline of the US dollar and risk appetite. XAU/USD is testing the weekly top near $1810/oz. The trigger of the rally was the speech from Fed’s Chair Powell that sent the dollar to the downside. He mentioned the Fed could start scaling back its purchase program this year, offering no specific timeline. He sees the surge in inflation fading over time.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retraces to $2.65, rejects further downside

Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD retraced to $2.65 previous minor support yesterday. Cardano consolidated overnight. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set another higher low at $2.65 yesterday and consolidated overnight above the support. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to see further upside today and finally break past the $3 mark next.
Stocksinvezz.com

Snap stock price forecast for Q3 as Arete Research lifts price target

Snap shares spiked more than 3% on Monday after Arete Research analysts raised their price target. The analysts cited a potential boost in ad impression prices coming from increased marketing spending. They now have a SNAP stock price target of $83 up from $72. Should you invest in SNAP shares...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA swiftly approaches the $3 mark, breakout today?

Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD rallied to $3 resistance yesterday. ADA consolidates overnight. Cardano price analysis is bullish today as the market approached the $3 mark after a strong rally yesterday. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to see further upside today and next break above the $3 mark.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

ADA Coin ‌Analysis: Cardano Coin Bulls Eyes on $3.00 Marks

Cardano coin bulls pushing the token towards the mark of $3.00 levels, while volume at the monthly chart jumps above-average volume line. The crypto asset over the monthly chart now reaches the new 52-week highs at the time of writing of $2.97 while comfortably trading above all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines.
StocksFXStreet.com

Cardano price smashes all-time highs, ADA aims for another 20% climb

Cardano price is ready to bust through the next obstacle to hit higher levels. The sentiment around ADA remains bullish ahead of the Alonzo hard fork next month. Cardano is headed for a 20% upswing targeting $3.36 to continue its tremendous run. Cardano price (ADA) has yet again recorded another...
StocksCoinTelegraph

Cardano price eyes $3, but ADA chart fractal hints at a potential 40% correction

Cardano blockchain’s native asset, ADA, reached a new record high on Monday as investors pinned hopes on an upcoming smart contracts feature that expects to boost the cryptocurrency’s adoption. The ADA/USD exchange rate topped out at $2.899 around 9:00 am UTC, raising anticipations that it would easily close above $3...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Cardano Price Jumps 8.6% to $2.84 – Where to Buy ADA

Cardano has been one of the best gainers in the cryptocurrency market. Cardano has managed to gain almost 100% in the past two weeks, making it the best performing altcoin. The altcoin is ranking third with a market capitalization of over $90 billion. Besides, it is still making new all-time highs as it continues accumulating more gains.

