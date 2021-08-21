Gold fails at $1,800, another selloff might be on its way

The British pound has fallen hard during the trading session on Thursday, to break down below the 200 day EMA to the downside again. As I write this, we are sitting at the 1.37 handle, an area that of course is a very important level in the past, and the fact that the 200 day EMA sitting in that general vicinity of course is a good sign of its importance as well. If we break down below the 1.37 level significantly, then we start to look at the 1.36 handle underneath which is the beginning of a bit of a “double bottom.”