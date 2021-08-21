Cancel
Gold fails at $1,800, another selloff might be on its way

By Anna Golubova
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) Even though gold stabilized after last week's flash crash, it failed to breach the $1,800 an ounce level. Markets are keeping a very close eye on the delta variant, Afghanistan headlines, and the Federal Reserve's tapering signals at the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting. Here's a look at Kitco's...

