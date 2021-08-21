Cancel
Lawrence County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 12:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. There are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lawrence; Marshall The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Giles County in middle Tennessee Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Marshall County in middle Tennessee * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1139 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Loretto, Ardmore, St. Joseph, Elkton, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Goodspring, Leoma, Prospect, Henryville, Westpoint and Frankewing.

alerts.weather.gov

