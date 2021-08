Nelly made his way back to Boise and performed at the 2021 Western Idaho Fair Tuesday night... If you missed it, re-live a small part of the experience here!. What an awesome Treasure Valley night it was when Nelly hit the stage at the Western Idaho Fair. First off, it was exactly 75 degrees, it was gorgeous out. A bit humid, but nothing that would make anyone uncomfortable. Nelly came on stage and performed SO MANY HITS, and you kind of forget all the great songs he has had over his 22+ year career. Here's just the first few minutes of Nelly's performance (FYI, some lyrical content may not be safe for work).