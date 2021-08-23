Cancel
U.S. administers 361.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 361,684,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 428,506,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 360,634,287 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 426,106,115 doses delivered.

The agency said 200,947,556 people had received at least one dose while 170,406,785 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The United States administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the 24-hour period to midday Saturday, marking the third consecutive day of surpassing that milestone, a White House official said.

