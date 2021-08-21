Tigers take on some of state's best at Early Bird

CARMEL - The Lebanon cross country teams got a good early season test on Saturday at Zionsville's Early Bird Invite.

Some of the top teams in the state gathered at Northview Christian Church for the meet, which featured four 4k races.

It was a good experience overall for the Tigers, and head coach Shelley West was pleased with her team's efforts.

The best finish came in the boys' junior/senior race, where Lebanon placed fifth.

Aiden Frost led the team with an 23rd-place finish, coming across the line in 14:05. Alex Emenhiser was 31st in 14:21.0 with Ryan Keith (35th, 14:28.9) and John Hawks (36th, 14:30.9) having good meets. Kyler Strange rounded out the scorers in 46th in 14:51.2. Abram Hale (73rd, 15:48.7) and Jordan Yoder (84th, 16:02.6) rounded out the line-up.

"We had some strong races," West said. "I thought Aiden had a great race to lead us, and Alex Emenhiser, Ryan Keith and J.D. Hawks all looked strong and had good pack running."

The boys placed 11th in the freshmen/sophomore race.

Marshall Royal led the group in 19th, finishing in 14:10.8. Ayden Wetter was 53rd in 15:24.5, with Aleks Warkentien placing 133rd in 17:23.2, Eli Taylor placing 134th in 17:23.5 and Carter Hammon placing 140th in 17:34.7.

In the girls junior/senior race, Lebanon placed 10th.

Abbi Coyle led the group, placing 12th in 16:18.6.

Kloe Coyle was 63rd in 18:50, Jaleigha Howard was 69th in 18:58.3, Grace Stoller was 83rd in 19:46.1 and Maleigha Howard was 84th in 18:50.7.

Dana Wittenberg and Garuzi Burregon rounded out the top-7, placing 121 and 153rd in times of 21:41.0 and 26.06.7.

"On the girls side, I thought Abbi Coyle came out strong and ran a great race," West said. "She placed in the top-15 and is going to be a senior leader for us. She put in the work this summer, and it showed. It was a good start for the girls to see where they needed to improve this season."

Sarah Keith finished in 151st in a time of 21:34.5 in the freshmen/sophomore race and Abigail Guilliams was 201st in 31.24.1.

As the Tigers head into the season, West said she likes the way the Tigers have approached the year.

"Their work ethic has been amazing," West said. "We had the best turnout we have had for a summer. The kids are showing up, putting in the work and have set big goals for the year."

The Tigers have a good core returning on both sides this fall.

Last year the boys made it the regional, while the girls finished one spot off of advancing in the sectional.

West said she wants the team to aim high with their goals and to put in the work to get there.

"I always have the goal of making it to the state finals," West said. "Hopefully we can get over that hump in the regional and semi-state and make it far in the state tournament."

The Tigers travel to Danville next Saturday.

"I pushed the kids today to use this as a practice in how they approach a 5k race," West said. "We really wanted them to focus on when they would make a move on the course and their mindsets. This sport is 95 percent mental, so that is where we have to work."