New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Gerrit Cole vs. Kenta Maeda

By Pinstripe Alley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter drubbing the Twins last night to win their eighth straight game and close to within four games of the division-leading Rays, the Yankees take on Minnesota in a daytime tilt. Another victory today would not only extend the win streak, but it would also continue to apply pressure to Tampa. Momentum can be a fickle creature, but the Yankees seemingly have it in abundance. Another win today further stokes the fire.

