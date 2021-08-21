Norwalk's Daniels moves into state top 25 in career goals

NORWALK — For a third time in her career, Norwalk senior soccer standout Nyah Daniels put her name in the unofficial state record book.

Daniels scored all four goals in Norwalk’s 4-4 tie with host Oak Harbor on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

With the four goals, Daniels now has 112 in her career — which is unofficially 22nd all-time in Ohio history according to the unofficial Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book.

Daniels is already listed in the OHSAA record book for goals in a season twice — 40 in 2019 (16th) and 45 in 2020 (14th).

Daniels scored less than a minute into the match, then again with 22:05 left in the first half. The Rockets scored with 14:37 left in the match to make it a 2-1 deficit at half-time.

Daniels then opened the second half with a goal at the 25:42 mark, though the Rockets also score just 17 seconds later to pull within 3-2. With 10:42 left, Daniels put Norwalk ahead 4-2, but the Rockets also found the back of the net just 17 seconds later — then again with 5:35 left to force the tie.

The Truckers host Port Clinton at 5 p.m. Monday in their home opener at Contractors Stadium.