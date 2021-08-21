Cancel
Penn State Athletics planning to not require coronavirus vaccine status, will enforce masking in indoor parts of Beaver Stadium

By Max Ralph
Digital Collegian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour provided some important updates on the scope of attending games in Beaver Stadium this fall Saturday. While confirmation of a vaccine will not be required to enter Beaver Stadium, Penn State is planning for masking to be enforced for all individuals in indoor portions of the stadium.

