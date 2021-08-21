Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoboken, NJ

Hurricane Henri Landfall in Hoboken: Here’s What to Know

By Jennifer Tripucka
hobokengirl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Hoboken had a press conference Saturday morning in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Henri on the tri-state region. While it’s not forecasted as of Saturday afternoon to be hitting New Jersey as hard as once predicted now that it’s changed course, heavy rainfall and flash flooding are still possible. As many of us know, Hoboken is flood-prone, even with a normal rainfall — so better safe than sorry.

www.hobokengirl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
North Bergen, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Parking Garages#Hurricanes#Hurricane Henri#Extreme Weather#Oem#Parkwhiz Com#Nhsa#City#Bravo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy