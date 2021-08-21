Cancel
Cleveland Browns: LIVE Pre-and-Postgame Show For Browns Vs Giants

By Stephen Thomas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Thank you for joining us once again, as the second week of the 2021 NFL Preseason rolls along with our favorite professional football franchise hosting "The New York Football Giants" (perfect Howard Cosell impression) at First Energy Stadium. It's the only home tilt for the Browns this preseason, and The OBR is of course here to give you the best coverage of it in the city, LIVE on our Twitch Channel.

