Cleveland Browns: LIVE Pre-and-Postgame Show For Browns Vs Giants

The second week of the 2021 NFL preseason is here and the New York Giants will be facing the Cleveland Browns at 1pm on Sunday, August 22nd. The Browns mark a significant upgrade in competition from the New York Jets the Giants saw in the the first week of the preseason. This week will see both teams fielding more of their starters and leaving them on the field for a bigger chunk of the game. Considering how deep and talented the Browns roster has become over the past couple years, this game could be a good measuring stick for the Giants as they get ready for the 2021 season.