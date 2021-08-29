Names and Notables

Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities recently recognized state legislators, city officials and other community leaders who have had a positive impact on rural communities over the previous year and legislative session. A total of 24 award recipients were honored at a recent legislative awards dinner in Alexandria.

CGMC award recipients from the Mankato area: Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz, Rep. Luke Frederick and the Center for Rural Policy and Development.

Mankato Clinic Foundation

Good Counsel Learning Center has received a $3,500 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used for student scholarships towards tuition for one-on-one literacy tutoring.

The center’s mission is to help students reach their full potential through individualized instruction. Its one-on-one tutoring program has become an essential part of the recovery for those students who have been struggling to keep up with their class level during the pandemic.

Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.

Drake University

Area residents were among the students who graduated from Drake University in Des Moines at the end of the spring semester.

The local graduates are:

Butterfield — Brianna Ringen, bachelor of science in business administration.

Cleveland — Margaret Lehtinen, bachelor of arts.

Mankato — Sonya Benzmiller, bachelor of science.

St. Peter — Winston Taylor, BA in law and BA in journalism/mass communications.

College of St. Scholastica

Area residents were among the students who graduated this spring from The College of St. Scholastica at Duluth

The local graduates are:

Kiester — Tonia LaCore.

New Richland — Emily King.

New Ulm — Quinn Popowski.

Mankato — Julia Herzberg.

Truman — Lindsey Miles.

Waseca — Chelsie Ingram.

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients recently were announced.

Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships are young adults from greater Minnesota who have demonstrated leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs and are involved in their communities.

The 20 recipients of the scholarship include Jordan Mueller, of Arlington, Mikayla Opatz, of Springfield, Issabella O’Rourke, of Wells, and Sophia Portner, of Sleepy Eye.

Southeast Missouri State

Brie Johnson, of Mankato, is among the 2021 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardea.

Johnson earned a master of science degree, with a major in nutrition and exercise science.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Abigail Borgmeier, of Kasota, was among 676 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14.

Borgmeier earned a master of science from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Western Technical College

Kylie Loegering, of Minnesota Lake, has graduated from the dental assistant program at Western Technical College at La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Loegering is one of 551 graduates to receive an associate’s degree or technical diploma in the spring term.