MY SUMMER CAR Free Download PC windows game

To begin with, you will be taken to an old garage where you can learn all about cars like tuning and fixing. You can find parts from scrap cars to build a new car. Beginners should start by learning how to use the parts. You may need to spend some time learning how to use the parts. You will then drive your car around the cities once you have built your first car. My Summer Car makes driving easy. The controls will be easy to learn in a matter of seconds. To make your garage work harder, you can add more equipment. You will get your customization done faster in this case.