Berlin-based sales agency Films Boutique has acquired Bretten Hannam’s drama “Wildhood,” which world premieres in the Discovery section of Toronto Film Festival. The Canadian film stars Philip Lewitski, Joshua Odjick and Avery Winters-Anthony. Gabor Greiner, COO of Films Boutique, said: “ ‘Wildhood’ is an amazing film for many reasons — besides coming from a Mi’kmaw director it is a queer/Two-Spirited Indigenous film introducing two very talented young First Nations actors. The film strikes not only through its beautiful cinematography and wild locations but with its attaching and emotional story of friendship, love and belonging – and an incredible soundtrack and pow...