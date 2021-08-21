Call of Duty Vanguard: Combat Pacing Explained – Tactical, Standard, Blitz

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have released the first campaign playthrough of Call of Duty: Vanguard, showcasing the “Stalingrad” level. Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players into the origins of Special Forces in the most connected Call of Duty experience across the franchise. Experience World War II through the eyes of a multinational group of soldiers, who form Task Force One in the campaign’s gripping narrative while also becoming the original Special Forces operators in the game’s adrenaline-fueled Multiplayer. Vanguard pushes the action forward in a franchise-first Zombies crossover. Fans everywhere can also look forward to a brand-new map coming later this year in Warzone, the free-to-play experience, which will be fully integrated with Vanguard. It’s time to rise on every front.