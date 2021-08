Are These The Best E-Commerce Stocks To Watch This Week?. E-Commerce stocks are among the best-performing stocks in the stock market last year. Naturally, this was aided by the global pandemic that has forced many brick-and-mortar establishments to close down during that period. Well, investors looking for undervalued stocks may want to shift their focus back to the sector as the fear of the Delta variant increases by the day. Consumers these days are very willing to pay a small fee to get their items delivered to their doorsteps. After all, they do value the convenience that comes along with e-commerce.