We're coming up on a huge wedding weekend within the next week. People love to get married Labor Day weekend with the hopes of a nice outdoor ceremony. It may or may not be ideal for those going to the wedding for the timeline. It may make it easier with the extra day off, or just throw off plans that had previously been made for that weekend. Either way, it's not about you, it's about the bride and groom. The real question, though, is said bride and groom in a good spot to get married in Wyoming? The website Zippia researched the worst states to get married, let's see how the Cowboy State fairs.