Information Sought On Missing Wyoming 17-Year-Old

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 8 days ago
Rock Springs Police are looking for information on a 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Koby Cranford is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and blond hair, He was last seen wearing a retro green/red jacket.

KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

