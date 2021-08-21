An overlooked reason for vaccine hesitancy: Fear of needles

I am NOT going to take the Covid vaccine (“City expands outreach to vaccine-hesitant communities,” SD on the QT: Almost Factual News, June 18). There is no proof that it works. There seems to be evidence that it wears off in time. People vaccinated can be carriers as well. Pfizer and Moderna causes heart disease and Johnson and Johnson causes blood clots. So far 10,000 people have died from taking the vaccine --NOT ME.