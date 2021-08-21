A quick look at Niantic’s Pikmin mobile app

While EA receives quite a bit of flack for some of their games and practises, they have recently been working on making games more accessible to those of you with disabilities or medical issues. Today, the company announced that their patented accessibility system is now free for everyone to use in their video games, marking a big step forward in helping gamers with various disabilities enjoy and benefit from video games, more so than they had in the past. These medical issues or disabilities apply to those with various vision, hearing, speaking or cognitive issues. The shared EA accessibility patents are as follows and the company says more will be added in the future: