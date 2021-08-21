Cancel
A quick look at Niantic’s Pikmin mobile app

My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few screenshots have emerged of Nintendo and Pokemon GO developer Niantic’s Pikmin mobile app which is scheduled for a worldwide release this year. The only country to have had a closed beta thus far is Singapore. Like Pokemon GO, the Pikmin mobile app features augmented reality gameplay and while the screens don’t look particular impressive, the game itself could be fairly addictive. We won’t know for sure until we all get our hands on it. Niantic and Nintendo has reiterated its scheduled for a worldwide release this year. The screenshots were uploaded to Reddit and reportedly come from Niantic themselves.

