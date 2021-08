Don't let go of the rope! Summer is slipping away! I mean, we still have this week and next, which next weekend is the "official end of Summer" but in reality, we have more time than that. But, with the kids back in school and vacations seemingly ending, you can put a fork in Summer 2021. This weekend is a great weekend to get out and enjoy the end of Summer. There are tons of events and concerts going on that you'll want to grasp onto.