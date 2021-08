OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 2 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is down 4 3/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 5 1/2 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 6 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 250.28 points and October crude oil is up $1.31 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.400 and December gold is up $25.70 per ounce. In mostly quiet, low volume trade, corn has recovered from morning lows and wheat and soybeans continue in the red. Funds have been modest sellers in all markets. Weather features rains up north, and expectations for a full-blown hurricane to hit the Louisiana coast, sending lots of rain to the Delta and East.