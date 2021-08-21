Rock Group ‘Buckcherry’ Performs Tonight At U.P. State Fair
Buckcherry will take the stage at the U.P. State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Los Angeles-based lineup has been bringing fans rock music since the release of their self-titled album in 1999. They are known for their big, bold sounds and anthemic songs, making them wildly popular among rock and alternative fans across the globe. Hits including Lit Up, For the Movies, Crazy Bitch and Sorry, along with Grammy nominations, international touring, and Platinum sales have all solidified Buckcherry’s place in rock and roll history.www.radioresultsnetwork.com
