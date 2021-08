As human beings who are constantly evolving and growing, we are always striving to be better and to create a better world for those who come after us. But being a leader is no easy job. Whether you’re aiming to be the CEO of a million-dollar company or just trying to set a good example for your family, it can be challenging to know where to start. There are many qualities of a good leader, but according to the Center for Creative Leadership, good leaders encompass ten skills: integrity, the ability to delegate, communication, self-awareness, gratitude, learning agility, influence, empathy, courage, and respect.