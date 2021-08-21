Cancel
Britney Spears’ dogs fell ill prior to star’s alleged altercation with housekeeper: report

By Melissa Roberto
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Questions about the well-being of Britney Spears‘ dogs are being raised days after the singer denied striking an employee who took them to the vet. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the purported altercation happened Monday before officers were called to the Spears residence, after the employee claimed the “Toxic” singer became violent during a disagreement. The dispute reportedly stemmed from Spears taking umbrage over how one pup was treated.

