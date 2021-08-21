ACM Awards to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Amazon Prime this month, we’ve got you covered. The Amazon Prime Video service can be difficult to navigate, making it hard to find exactly what you’re looking for. And if you just want to browse some great titles, forget about it. But we’ve put in the hard work for you, assembling a list of the best new movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video this month. Below we’ve rounded up seven titles that have been newly added to Amazon this month, so the likelihood of you having watched them on Amazon recently is slim. They range from blockbusters to action movies to romcoms to even a couple of underrated hidden gems. So there’s something for every mood.