ACM Awards to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

By mcooper
catcountry96.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video announced today that they are the new home for the Academy of Country Music Awards. The 57th ACM Awards will stream on the platform, making it the first major awards show to be exclusively live-streamed. The 2022 show will be produced by MRC’s Dick Clark Productions. CBS...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Acm Awards To Stream#Amazon Prime Video#Dick Clark Productions#Cbs#Acm Board Of Directors#Amazon Studios#Mrc Co
