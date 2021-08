Larry Fleet is coming to the Stiefel Theater in October. Fleet is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale at noon Friday. You can purchase tickets from noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Stiefel Theatre walk-up window box office next to the main entrance. Additionally, you can call the Stiefel at 785-827-1998 to buy direct or buy online at stiefeltheatre.org.