BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry’s quest to lock down a spot in the Patriots receiving corps appears to have hit a bump in the road. Harry suffered what looked like a shoulder injury late in the first half of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harry was injured with less than a minute to go in the first half when he dove for a deep ball by Mac Jones. Harry laid out for the Jones offering and came down hard on his left shoulder after the ball hit him in the hands. The receiver was on the turf for...