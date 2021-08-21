Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Turkmenistan lauds its first Olympic medalist

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan has lauded its first Olympic medal winner at a lavish ceremony where the weightlifter was showered with gifts. The 21-year-old Polina Guryeva lifted a total 217 kilograms in the 59-kilogram category to win silver at the Tokyo Games. It was the first Olympic medal for the gas-rich Central Asian country since it won independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, has presented Guryeva with an apartment, a luxury sports utility vehicle and $50,000 in cash. Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, was recently promoted to deputy prime minister and he handed over the gifts to Guryeva during Saturday’s ceremony in the capital of Ashgabat.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Turkmenistan#Lauds#Combat#Associated Press Ashgabat#Ap#Central Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsthewestsidegazette.com

Three-Year Olympic Cycle Will Be Tricky: India’s First Individual Gold Medalist

MUMBAI, India — Former champion shooter and India’s debutant for individual Olympic gold medal, Abhinav Bindra, has exhibited mixed emotion’s towards India’s three-year course to Paris Olympics in 2024. He said the recent performances were not like anything ever seen before, but a shortened cycle between Tokyo and Paris Games...
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

Gray, Gilman to compete at 2021 Worlds in Oslo, with eight Olympic medalists now committed; Steveson is the only medalist not yet decided

Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray and Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman with their Olympic medals in Tokyo. Photos by John Sachs, Tech-Fall.com. Two more Olympic wrestling medalists from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, have notified USA Wrestling that they will accept their position on the U.S. World Team that will compete at the 2021 Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10. According to the 2021 World Team Selection Procedures, “The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Medalist, if competing at the same weight class, will receive the automatic selection to the 2021 World Team at that same weight.”
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Romania, Japan herald century of diplomacy at bridge site

BRAILA, Romania — (AP) — Romania and Japan celebrated a century of diplomatic relations on Thursday with officials from both countries visiting the site of what will be one of Europe's longest suspension bridges. The bridge in the eastern city of Braila will cross the Danube River and is a...
WorldDerrick

Afghans stuck in Bosnian camp aghast at Taliban takeover

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Fawad Khan anxiously scrolled down the news on his cellphone, watching the chaos at Kabul airport as thousands of his fellow Afghans try to flee the Taliban-controlled country in the waning days of a massive airlift. Khan, 23, is stuck thousands of miles from home in...
SportsIdaho8.com

2 Afghan athletes arrive in Tokyo to compete in Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee says two athletes from Afghanistan have arrived in Tokyo to compete in the Paralympics. The IPC says the two-person team of Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli had flown from Kabul to Paris before continuing on to Tokyo. Khudadadi will be Afghanistan’s first female athlete to compete at the Paralympic Games since Athens 2004. She will challenge in the women’s 44-49-kilogram weight category in taekwondo on Thursday, and her teammate will line up in the heats of the men’s 400 meters T47 event on Friday.
PoliticsKEYT

Museum chief is only candidate for Estonia’s presidency

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia is gearing up for an unusual presidential election. There’s only one candidate seeking office in Monday’s vote by the Baltic nation’s lawmakers. The lack of competition is unprecedented since Estonia, a former Soviet republic, regained independence 30 years ago. The five-year term of President Kersti Kaljulaid ends on Oct. 10, and parliament must elect a new president to replace her. She is popular among the public but not among lawmakers. A deadline passed Saturday, so the director of Estonia’s National Museum, Alar Karis, a former state auditor, is the only candidate in the race. Karis managed to get support from the required minimum of 21 lawmakers.
SportsIdaho8.com

Afghans arrive for Paralympics; to be mostly out of sight

TOKYO (AP) — Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli have arrived in Tokyo, via what’s been described as a harrowing journey from Kabul to Paris, to compete in the Paralympics. But for now, they are sequestered in the Paralympics Village alongside Tokyo Bay. Officials say they will not be available for interviews during their stay — before or after they compete. And where they go after the Games close on Sept. 5 is unclear. The International Paralympic Committee says they entered Tokyo from Paris after having passed all the required COVID-19 tests to enter Japan. International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence says they need a few days to get their bearing and need some privacy.
WorldTimes Daily

Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport on Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies wound down a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
RugbyIdaho8.com

Britain defeats US 54-49 for gold in wheelchair rugby

TOKYO (AP) — Britain defeated the United States 54-49 in the gold-medal game of Paralympic wheelchair rugby, the first medal of any kind for Britain in the sport. Wheelchair rugby has been an official Paralympic sport since 2000, and Britain’s best finish was fourth place in 2004 and 2008. Jim Roberts led Britain with 24 tries — tries are worth one point each — and Stuart Robinson added 14. Joshua Wheeler had 21 for the United States and Chuck Aoki scored 18. Japan was among the pre-tournament favorites along with with Australia. Japan defeated Australia in the bronze medal game 60-52.
Eugene, ORAOL Corp

Sha'Carri Richardson to race all 3 Olympic 100m medalists at Prefontaine Classic

It may not be at the Olympics, but Sha'Carri Richardson will get the chance to run the 100 meters against the fastest women in the world. Richardson, who couldn't take part in the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed drug test, will run the 100 at next week's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, according to the Wall Street Journal. And she'll face the best in the world: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the Jamaican trio who swept the 100m medal stand at the Tokyo Olympics, will also be running that race.
WorldKEYT

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts

TIRANA, Abania (AP) — Albania is housing its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. A government statement said an Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at Tirana’s international airport at 3:20 a.m. Friday carrying 121 people, including 11 children. It was not clear whether this was the first flight after the two suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops on Thursday. Albania’s foreign minister says the evacuees will be allowed to stay for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.
PhotographySFGate

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

AUG. 20 – AUG. 26 2021. From Afghan refugees landing in Germany and Spain, to the ongoing wildfires across Southern Europe and climate protesters clashing with police in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
MilitaryLynchburg News and Advance

Pentagon: US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan in retaliation for deadly Kabul airport attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon: US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan in retaliation for deadly Kabul airport attack. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy