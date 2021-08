DF Direct Weekly hits a quarter century with a full 25 shows under our belt and with this one, we have what may well be the largest show we've ever done - and that's all down to the sheer weight of tech news this week, kicking off with discussion of Intel XeSS and the reveal of the new Alchemist GPU. I went to Intel's Architecture Day last week - my first 'in person' business meeting since the Xbox Series X reveal in March 2020 - and what strikes me is that Intel has piled everything into this GPU. Features-wise, we've got full DX12 Ultimate compliance (naturally) but more than that is the sizeable silicon investment in hardware-accelerated ray tracing and machine learning features. In this sense, Alchemist is very much going toe-to-toe with Nvidia in architectural terms compared to AMD, where the silicon budget has primarily been spent on rasterisation performance and memory bandwidth optimisations.