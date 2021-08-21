Victim in Portland shooting near Lents Park dies at hospital

A man was shot and killed Friday night Friday night near Lents Park in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

At least two dozen officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. for a report of a person who'd been shot.

Officers found the injured victim and he was transported to a hospital where he died later that night, police said. His name has yet to be released.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. If his death is ruled a homicide, he would be the 60th person killed by gun violence in 2021.

The suspect, or suspects, left the scene following the shooting and there have been no arrests.

Southeast 92nd Avenue between Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Cora Street was closed while detectives were investigating the area.

Police said no arrests have been made in this case, but believe some witnesses left before speaking with law enforcement.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Det. Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Det. Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Reference case number 21-231670.