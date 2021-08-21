Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha, WI

Jacob Blake shooting anniversary: Where do we go from here? Some progress charted, but many say there's a long way

By Kenosha News staff
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year has passed since that fateful week in August 2020. By now, most everyone knows what happened. At about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with two other officers, attempted to take Jacob Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of Blake’s children. During the arrest attempt in the 2800 block of 40th Street, Blake ignored officers’ orders to stay in place and walked toward a minivan, in which Blake’s children were waiting. As Blake climbed into the van, Sheskey fired his service pistol seven times at close range, hitting Blake in the back and side of his body. Blake survived, but was left paralyzed.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Greg Berg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Civil Unrest#County Government#Race#Civil Disorders Lrb#Wgtd#Leaders Of Kenosha#Kenosha Unified#Brassworks#Uptown Kenosha Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy