The Call of Duty: Vanguard file size has already been revealed for Xbox, and it won't send you rushing out for a new drive. The Microsoft Store listing for Call of Duty: Vanguard includes some details that aren't featured on the Battle.net listing, (including in-app purchases, which are mysteriously listed at a flat $9.99 right now and thus probably just a placeholder). Of chief interest is the approximate Call of Duty: Vanguard file size, which weighs in at 75 GB. That's presumably just for the single-player and standard multiplayer portion, since Call of Duty: Warzone is very much its own thing these days.