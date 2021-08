This article teaches you how to use a Mac Magic Keyboard on a Windows computer and remap some keys if you choose to. Yes. Just because a keyboard is targeted at Apple users doesn't mean you can't use it on a PC as well. In the case of the Magic Keyboard, it's Bluetooth-enabled, so users can connect it to any PC that has Bluetooth capabilities, or they can plug it in via the bundled USB cable. There's no need to install drivers or deal with a complicated setup.