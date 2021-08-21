Cancel
Corsicana, TX

CLARK: Ruth and Daphne

Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guard donkeys, Ruth and Daphne, are two of our farm’s biggest assets. Along with Samson, our Livestock Guardian Dog, they keep a watchful eye on animals and guests. We initially got the donkeys to protect our KuneKune pigs and any subsequent animals from predators, such as coyotes and wild hogs. Some farms have LGD’s, like Anatolian Shepherds or Great Pyrenees. (Samson, our Great Pyrenees, was a later addition.) Others have llamas protecting their farm animals. A guard donkey was the logical choice for us at the time since they required very little training, we didn’t have to live on site and they were relatively inexpensive to purchase. A bonus is that they’re incredibly sweet and curious, and if we’re handing out treats, want to be near us.

www.corsicanadailysun.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Livestock Guardian Dog#Lgd#Anatolian#Kunekunes#Co Founder#The Corsicana Daily Sun#Instagram
