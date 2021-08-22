Long Island braces for flooding, power problems from Hurricane Henri; Fire Island evacuation urged

Long Island is bracing to feel the brunt of Hurricane Henri as residents scrambled to gas up their cars and get supplies, and people rushed off Fire Island, where an evacuation was recommended.

The core of the storm could hit the East End by midday Sunday with up to 100 mph gusts, but conditions will begin to deteriorate as early as Saturday evening. Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is likely on eastern Long Island, along with dangerous storm surges of 3 to 6 feet.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued for Long Island ahead of the storm.

This is the first time in a decade that a Hurricane Watch or Warning has been issued for portions of our area. Hurricane Irene produced the last one in August 2011. Henri will also likely be the first hurricane to make landfall on Long Island since Gloria in 1985.

And there were fears of massive power outages, which also followed Gloria's path through Long Island, but PSEG said they have been preparing for just such a storm. Regardless, the risk of outages will grow the farther east you go on Long Island during Hurricane Henri.

Nassau County is preparing for Henri's impact.

The Long Island Rail Road will cancel service east of Ronkonkoma and east of Patchogue around midnight Saturday, and more transportation complications are likely as the storm nears.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a voluntary evacuation order for Fire Island Saturday.

Bellone urged residents and visitors to leave the island on Saturday saying that all ferries for Sunday have been canceled and he's not sure when ferry service will be restored.

Bellone said the County is working with the Red Cross to put up shelters for those evacuating.

Shelters will be opening up Saturday night at the following county school districts:

- East Hampton High School

- Brentwood High School

- Sachem East High School

- Hamptons Bay Middle School

- Riverhead High School

Also, a pet shelter will be setup at Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank beginning at 4 p.m.

Suffolk County Transit bus service will also be canceled Sunday.

Additionally, campgrounds east of Shirley will be closed as of dusk Saturday.

Long Island State Parks have been ordered closed on Sunday.

Bellone said widespread power outages are highly likely.

Officials with PSEG say thousands of crews have been secured to prepare for this storm.

On Saturday, tree removal crews removed hazardous trees along highways. Officials say the potential power outages from Henri may last up to seven days. They also warn if the storm continues to strengthen and move west, that restoration could take up to two weeks.

Officials say supplies have been strategically placed across the service territories to reduce travel and restoration times especially during the height of the storm, when wind gusts are expected to be the highest.

Also, PSEG has strengthened the electric grid to better withstand the extreme weather, including elevating a number of substations in hopes to speed up the power restoration time.

Swimmers jumped waves on Friday before they become too dangerous with a strong rip current at Robert Moses Beach.

"We can still authorize people into the water, but we are concerned as the surf kicks up, that we might see strong currents, and we might see rip currents, so we might have to restrict swimming," George Gorman, NY State Parks Spokesperson. said.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said he is readying the town's storm response team and "battening down the hatches" at town marinas.

"The South Shore is very prone to flooding year-round, but this storm you are going to see flooding. There's just no way around it. The combination of the rain, the surge coming north, as well as pushing west, and the high tide. It speaks real trouble," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said. "We've seen some torrential storms, destroy houses, take away electricity for weeks at a time. So why not prepare for the worst, and hopefully we'll get the best."

On Jones Beach, lifeguard shacks were moved to higher ground and bags filled with sand were then put around administrative buildings expected to flood.

Storm surge is a huge concern especially with the full moon, and timing of the high tide.

At nearby Lido Beach, residents secured boats at the marina and others got set to take precautions at home.

"We do the regular things. We take our furniture in because the last time I didn't do that. It was gone," Joe DeMattia of North Babylon said.

Long Island could feel the brunt of Henri and residents along the South Shore are preparing for whatever the storm might bring.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says another major worry is power outages.

"What you can expect - trees coming down, electrical wires coming down and that means power outages. We have been in contact with and will remain in contact with PSE&G throughout this storm event. Obviously, that is one of our major concerns, the potential for a significant number of power outages," Bellone said.

Residents are encouraged to prepare in the event of a loss of power. Make sure you have working flashlights, extra batteries, bottled water, candles and other basic essentials.

If you do lose power, please call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075. You can also download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report an outage.

Suffolk County is also ready in case any areas require evacuation.

"This is a real storm. We're gonna continue to monitor it. Hopefully it will get better, but right now we're preparing for a major storm," Bellone said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets. Cuomo urged Long Island, New York City and Hudson Valley residents to prepare for tropical storm-like weather and to monitor local weather forecasts for updated information on the storm.

Henri was expected to intensify into a Cat 1 hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island.

The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind, and rain, forecasters said.

