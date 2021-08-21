THE U.S. NAVY BLUE ANGELS, RUIDO FEST, THE SUMMER SMASH FESTIVAL, CHICAGO BEARS PRESEASON GAME AND OTHER EVENTS TO TAKE PLACE ACROSS THE CITY THIS WEEKEND

The City of Chicago Public Safety Departments remind residents to report suspicious activity to event security or call 9-1-1

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) reminds the public of large crowds and security measures in place for the City of Chicago Presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying over the lakefront as well as the many festivals and events happening in the city this weekend: Ruido Fest, The Summer Smash Festival, Chicago Bears Preseason game and more. OEMC stresses the importance of being aware of surroundings at all times and report suspicious activity to on-site event security or call 9-1-1.

Motorists in the areas where events are happening should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes. Street closures will be in effect for larger events to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at events citywide to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic. Public transportation is encouraged. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit www.transitchicago.com or call 312-836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-I CTA.

Mask Guidance Update: Effective Friday, August 20, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the City of Chicago must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces. Masking remains optional in outdoor settings where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower. However, masks are recommended for unvaccinated individuals in crowded outdoor settings. For details visit chi.gov/covidvax

OEMC will monitor weekend events and weather conditions citywide in its Operations Center and coordinate public safety resources with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and City of Chicago infrastructure departments. Residents and motorists should be aware of the following large events:

City of Chicago Presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels / North Avenue Beach

Friday, August 20 (Practice Day), 10a.m.–2p.m.

Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, Noon–1p.m.

In place of this year’s Chicago Air and Water Show, the City of Chicago Presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as a solo demonstration along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with North Avenue Beach as the center point. For additional details, visit ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us

Public transportation is highly recommended and parking is limited. Taxis, ride-shares, pedicabs and liveries will not be allowed to pick-up or drop-off along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, including on-ramps, off-ramps, medians, turning lanes, shoulders, and emergency pull-offs. Additionally, no vehicles will be allowed to stop, stand, or parj in bus or bicycle lanes, fire lanes, sidewalk crossings, etc. Restrictions will be enforced.

Lindsey Stirling Concert – Northerly Island (rescheduled)

Friday, August 20, 7p.m.

American violinist Lindsey Stirling presents choregraphed violin performances at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island at 7p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Ride-share operators have been instructed not to drop off riders on Columbus Drive or DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but rather at the designated locations. Those utilizing ride-share to go to the concert are urged to use the pedestrian underpass. For details including security and health policy, visit LiveNation.com/HuntingtonBankPavilionatNortherlyIsland

The Summer Smash Festival / Douglass Park

Friday, August 20, 2-10p.m.

Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22, Noon–10p.m.

The Summer Smash Festival is the premier hip-hop music festival in the Midwest held in Douglass Park, located at 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. For complete details including security and bag policy, visit TheSummerSmash.com COVID Policy: In accordance with the City of Chicago current guidelines, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours of attending the event will be required for entry.

Public transportation is recommended. Taxis, ride-shares, pedicabs and liveries will not be allowed to pick-up, drop-off, or stand along Ogden Ave. Pick-up and drop-off locations have been geographically designated along the event perimeter on the north side of the Ogden Dr. inner drive, facing westbound between California Ave. and Sacramento Dr. Additionally, no vehicles will be allowed to stop, stand, or park in bus or bicycle lanes, fire lanes, sidewalk crossings, etc. Restrictions will be enforced. Street closures include: Sacramento from Ogden to 19th St., Farrar Dr. from 15th St. to 19th St. and Farrar Dr. from 12th Place to 15th St.

Ruido Fest / Union Park

Friday, August 20, 3–10p.m.

Saturday, August 21, 1–10p.m. and Sunday, August 22, 1–9p.m.

The Latin Alternative Music Festival returns to Union Park, located at 1501 W. Randolph Street. For complete details including security and bag policy, visit RuidoFest.com. COVID Policy: In accordance with the City of Chicago’s current guidelines, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours of attending the event will be required for entry.

Chicago Bears Pre-Season / Soldier Field

Saturday, August 21 at Noon

The Chicago Bears will take on the Buffalo Bills at noon on Saturday. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and gates open at 10 a.m.

Fan Safety:

Fans attending the game are required to enter Soldier Filed using a mobile ticket.

Soldier Field’s NFL clear bag policy will be in effect for this event. Clear plastic bags/backpacks that do not exceed 12"x6"x12" or one-gallon (or smaller) clear plastic freezer bags are allowed. For complete details including a list of prohibited items, visit ChicagoBears.com/game-day/Coming-to-the-Game

Stadium policies and safety enhancements compliant with all NFL health and safety recommendations were implemented at Soldier Field over this past season, including the creation of a Stadium Infection Response Team. For details, visit ChicagoBears.com/FanZone/Soldier-Field-Health-Safety

Parking, Ride-Share and Transportation:

Ride-share Uber/Lyft drop-off/pick-up is located at Balbo and Columbus. The 18th St. turnaround will also be designated for drop-offs and the 18th St. McCormick lot will be utilized for pick-ups. Ride-share users are urged to be alert and take the necessary precautions before entering a ride-share vehicle.

No exiting from vehicles on or in traffic along DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be condoned.

Residential parking restrictions are in effect around Soldier Field. Call 3-1-1 to locate towed vehicles.

Other Weekend Events

Other events throughout the weekend that may impact traffic/crowds include:

Chicago Cubs v. Kansas City Royals / Wrigley Field

Friday, August 20, 1:20p.m., Saturday, August 21, 6:10p.m. and Sunday, August 22, 1:10p.m. For detailed information, visit Wrigley Field Security | Chicago Cubs (mlb.com)

Sangria Festival / Humboldt Park / San Lucas Church, 1400 N. Humboldt Park Blvd.

Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, Noon–8p.m. For detailed information, visit SangriaFestivalChicago.com

Gold Coast Art Fair / Grant Park / Butler Field

Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, 10a.m.–6p.m. For detailed information, visit 2021 Gold Coast Art Fair | Amdur Productions

Run to Remember 2021 / Gold Star Families Memorial Park / 1410 S. Museum Park Drive

Sunday, August 22, 8a.m. For detailed information, visit CPDmemorial.org

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest 2021 / 6900 N. Glenwood

Friday, August 20, 6–10p.m., Saturday, August 21, 11a.m.–10p.m 6:10p.m. and Sunday, August 22, 11a.m.–7p.m. For detailed information, visit GlenwoodAve.org

Pakistan Independence Day Parade / 2000 W. Devon Avenue / Noon step-off

Sunday, August 22, Assembly at 10a.m. and Step-off at Noon.

Public Transportation Options

Motorists in the areas where events are happening should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes. Street closures in the area may be implemented to ensure the public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at events citywide to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic. Public transportation is encouraged. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit www.transitchicago.com or call 836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-CTA.

Public Safety

Report Suspicious Activity: If you See Something Say Something. The city reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Weather

OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. We encourage residents to check the weather before heading out. The National Weather Service has forecasted temperatures in the upper 80s and 70s through the weekend with a chance of Thunderstorms and scattered showers in Saturday evening. For the most up-to-date weather information, please tune into local media or download a weather app.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5 CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3 COVID: Get COVID-19 updates by TEXTING “COVID19” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

# # #