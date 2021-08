BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55 AM near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with 150 mph winds. As of 6PM, Ida has weakened but is still a major hurricane with winds of 125 mph. It is forecast to weaken to a Cat 1 hurricane near Baton Rouge, LA around 1AM. By Monday around 1pm, Ida will be a tropical storm and located across west central Mississippi. Tuesday, it will track across northern Mississippi in the morning and central Tennessee around 1PM as an area of low pressure and then impact New York to Boston late week and regain some strength once is moves over open waters again.