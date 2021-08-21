CIA Gave Afghan Warlords Viagra To Help Them ‘Rape More Boys More Often’
The Taliban’s rise to power was driven in part by their opposition to Afghan tribal leaders’ systematic rape of young boys. The reality is that America lost its war in Afghanistan more than a decade ago, roughly around the time when CIA officers began bribing aging warlords with Viagra. The Americans knew all about the young boys the tribal leaders kept in their camps; because the sex drug helped Afghan elders rape more boys more often, they were beholden to America’s clandestine service.www.citizensjournal.us
