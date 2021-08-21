Cancel
Ventura County enacts indoor mask order, joining much of California

By Rong-Gong Lin II, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Ventura County has ordered that people wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status, a policy in effect for a majority of Californians. Ventura County is the fourth county in Southern California to adopt the mask order; Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Imperial counties have also implemented them. So has much of the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento County, Santa Cruz County and a number of rural counties in Northern California.

