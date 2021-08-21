Daniel Imatorbhebhe talks about his first impressions of Skylar Thompson

Skylar Thompson on the unselfish nature of the team... “Like I said this is the most unselfish football team that I've been a part of here. We all want to be successful. We want to be the best, and that's why you do this thing, you want to be the best. If not, then get out of here. That's our approach and that's something that Noah (Johnson) and I talk about, Malik, all of us, Deuce. Our expectation is to go out there and be the best every single day and understanding that we're not going to be perfect. There's going to be mistakes, whatever the case may be, but that's our mentality. That's how we're going to attack practice every day. I feel like that has really helped our mindset. When I’m throwing an under route, ‘Phillip Brooks, when you catch this thing, it’s a kickoff return.’ That’s our mindset is we're making a guy miss, we're going to go score. Same for me – if I'm running that thing, I want to make a guy miss, turning a five-yard run play into 15 or 20. That’s our mindset as an offense. We just have to continue to build and grow.”