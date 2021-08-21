Daniel Imatorbhebhe talks about his first impressions of Skylar Thompson
Daniel Imatorbhebhe his first impressions of quarterback Skylar Thompson…. “It's been fun. We got to hoop a little bit in the offseason, and you can kind of tell the type of basketball player he is, he's fun to play with. There’s this kind of sixth sense that you have in the game I feel like if you play long enough. Basketball is my first sport, I think it was his as well. That kind of translates to the field, so I think it's been awesome. Skylar is such a fiery competitor. He hates losing, he hates not doing things with a spirit of excellence, and I'm kind of the same way. So, we bounce off each other, we feed off each other, we lift each other up. Getting to play with him has been fun, and we both have this mindset like, ‘Man, we're trying to finish this thing the right way, affect the team in this way that puts us over the top.’ So, I think we're excited for where we're going.”247sports.com
