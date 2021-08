With a 3rd straight win in the rear-view mirror by virtue of their win against Toronto FC on Wednesday, Atlanta United look to make it 4 in a row as it heads up to Audi Field on Saturday to face D.C. United. On this edition of Five Stripes Tonight, Cheyenne Foster — aka Between Clean Sheets (https://www.twitter.com/btwncleansheets) — and Donald Wine (https://www.twitter.com/blazindw) join host Sydney Hunte (https://www.twitter.com/shwrites) on the show this week in what promises to be a fun discussion about the Black and Red’s first season under Hernán Losada thus far!