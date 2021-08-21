Mets Morning News: Another late night, and another loss
The Mets continued to watch their season slip away from them last night with a 3-2 loss to the Dodgers in the second game of the series. Pete Alonso hit a home run and drove in the other run of the game with an infield hit, but the Amazins otherwise failed to capitalize with runners in scoring position (again). Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco gave up three runs in five innings while throwing 78 pitches in his longest outing of the season, and Aaron Loup, Trevor May, and Seth Lugo combined for three scoreless innings after that. Alas, the anemic offense ensured that the team would lose yet another game in the NL East standings.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0