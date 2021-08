WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-Woodville) called for President Joe Biden to be removed from office. Babin released a statement following the events in Afghanistan on Thursday, when attacks in Kabul resulted in the deaths of more than 170 people, which included 13 U.S. servicemembers. An ISIS affiliate has reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident. Despite the attacks, the president has committed to continuing the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.