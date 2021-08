Coach Eric Bendig will find things to correct on film but it’s hard to imagine Philip Simmons High School’s season opener being any more picture perfect than it was. The Iron Horses had two 100-yard rushers, picked off four passes, blocked a punt, recorded a safety and stopped a 67-yard punt inside the 5 in a 29-0 victory at Georgetown High School on Friday. A few 15-yard penalties didn’t come back to haunt the Iron Horses.