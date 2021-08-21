Glacier County fire restrictions lowered to Stage 1
In consultation with County, City and Tribal Fire Management as well as State of Montana entities, Glacier County waslowered to Stage One Fire Restrictions and will remain in effect until further notice. The County remains under high fire danger conditions due to hot temperatures and a general lack of moisture. The action was announced and became effective on Aug. 20, according to Deputy Glacier County DES Director Curtis Harper.www.cutbankpioneerpress.com
