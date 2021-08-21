Cancel
Tennessee State

Memphis teens are leading the surge in Tennessee COVID-19 vaccinations

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 7 days ago

Memphis teenagers have been leading Tennessee's surge in recent COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Commercial Appeal reports, the 15-to-19 age group in the Memphis region showed the greatest growth of any age group across the state's eight regions from late July through last week.

That's according to a new study by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt School of Medicine.

The increase in vaccinations comes as infections and hospitalizations surged through July and August, driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Western Tennessee saw the greatest vaccination growth, though each of the eight regions in the state saw growth in vaccinations beginning in late July.

