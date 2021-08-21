Cancel
31 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Unleash Their Debut Album ‘Facelift’

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While grunge music hit the masses with Nirvana's Nevermind in the fall of 1991, a full year earlier there was another Seattle band who began laying the groundwork for the musical explosion to come. That band was Alice in Chains, who on Aug. 21, 1990, unleashed their debut full-length album, Facelift.

