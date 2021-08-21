2021 Week Zero Recap
Football!! Week 0 of the 2021 high school football season is in the books and man, it was a real treat. I love high school football. I have since I was 4 years old when I fell in love with the game watching my older half brother play for Union. My butt has been either glued to a stadium seat or my ear stuck on a speaker every Fall Friday night since 1994. So, to have a full season with full stadiums after the unprecedented season we had in 2020 just hit different. For just a few hours last night, the world felt normal. It almost left me longing for more. But enough of that sappy stuff. Let’s recap what happened on the gridiron last night.spartanburgsportsradio.com
